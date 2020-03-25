Public Health confirms 4th death associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Miami County care facilities

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A fourth person associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center has died.

Public Health officials say the individual was an 89-year-old female who was a Springmeade resident. She had been hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, we’re told no new cases of coronavirus have been reported.

Public Health says they are working with companies confused by the state’s stay at home order to determine if their organization qualifies as essential or nonessential.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department has received many calls from employees regarding employers not following social distancing guidelines or essential status. Those concerns should be addressed with the employer and their Human Resources department.

If concerns continue, employees are then asked to contact Miami County Public Health.