MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a fireworks show for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays in the Miami Valley.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Huber Heights: Star Spangled Heights Parade and Fireworks

Parade: 10 a.m., Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike

10 a.m., Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike Festival: Noon-8 p.m., Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Park

Noon-8 p.m., Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Park Fireworks: Dark

Dark Click here for information

Waynesville: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

Parade: Noon

Noon Celebration: Waynesville Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Road

Waynesville Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Road Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for Facebook page

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Eaton: Courtside 2023 Fireworks Celebration

Celebration: 3-11 p.m., Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Road

3-11 p.m., Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Road Parking: $10/car

$10/car Click here for more info

Greenville: Food Trucks, Fireworks & Fun!

Celebration: 4 p.m., Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St.

4 p.m., Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St. Fireworks: Dusk

Dusk Click here for Facebook post

MONDAY, JULY 3

Lebanon: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

Parade: 4 p.m., Downtown Lebanon

4 p.m., Downtown Lebanon Light Up Lebanon: 6-10 p.m., Colonial Park West

6-10 p.m., Colonial Park West Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here or information

Middletown: Independence Day Festival

Festival: 4-11 p.m., Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave.

4-11 p.m., Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.

9:45 p.m. Click here for Facebook post

Dayton: Lights in Flight Fireworks

Note: The street festival has been canceled for 2023

The street festival has been canceled for 2023 Fireworks: 10 p.m., Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave.

10 p.m., Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave. Click here for more info

Centerville: Americana Fireworks

Festival: 6-10 p.m., Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St.

6-10 p.m., Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St. Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for website

Vandalia: Star-Spangled Celebration

Festival: 7-11 p.m., Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road

7-11 p.m., Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for more info

Springfield: Clark County Fireworks – Buck Creek Boom

Fireworks: 10 p.m., Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek

10 p.m., Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek Click here for information

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Fairborn: July 4 Parade & Fireworks

Parade: 10 a.m., Central Avenue-Main Street

10 a.m., Central Avenue-Main Street Festival: 4-11 p.m., Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

4-11 p.m., Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for more info

Piqua: 4th Fest & Fireworks

Festival: 3-9:30 p.m., Downtown Piqua

3-9:30 p.m., Downtown Piqua Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for website

Troy: 4th of July Concert & Fireworks

Parade: 9 a.m., Downtown Troy

9 a.m., Downtown Troy Festival: 6:30-10 p.m., Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St.

6:30-10 p.m., Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St. Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for more info

Beavercreek: 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

Parade: 6 p.m., Meadowbridge Drive-Dayton Xenia Road

6 p.m., Meadowbridge Drive-Dayton Xenia Road Festival: 6-10:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road

6-10:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for more info

Kettering: Go 4th! Celebration & Fireworks

Festival: 6-10 p.m., Delco Park, Delco Park Dr.

6-10 p.m., Delco Park, Delco Park Dr. Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for information

Moraine: Star Spangled Boom

Festival: 6-10 p.m., Wax Park, 3800 Main St.

6-10 p.m., Wax Park, 3800 Main St. Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for information

Franklin: All American Blast Parade & Fireworks

Parade: 10 a.m., Lion’s Bridge to Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St

10 a.m., Lion’s Bridge to Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St Festival: 6-11 p.m., Franklin Community Park.

6-11 p.m., Franklin Community Park. Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for more info

Englewood: Fireworks & Celebration

Celebration: 7-10 p.m., Centennial Park, Union Road

7-10 p.m., Centennial Park, Union Road Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for more info

Dayton: Fireworks show at Day Air Ballpark

Game: 7:05 p.m., Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.

7:05 p.m., Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd. Fireworks: Approx. 9:30-10 p.m.

Approx. 9:30-10 p.m. Click here for more info

Lima: Star-Spangled Spectacular

Festival: 8-10 p.m., Faurot Park, South Cole Street

8-10 p.m., Faurot Park, South Cole Street Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for Facebook post

Springboro: Boro Boom!

Festival: 6-10 p.m., Springboro High School, 1675 S. Main St.

6-10 p.m., Springboro High School, 1675 S. Main St. Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for more info

Sidney: Independence Day Fireworks

Fireworks: 10 p.m., Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road

10 p.m., Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road Click here for Facebook post

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Xenia: Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival

Festival: 5-10 p.m., Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia

5-10 p.m., Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia Fireworks: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Click here for Facebook page

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.