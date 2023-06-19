MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a fireworks show for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays in the Miami Valley.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Huber Heights: Star Spangled Heights Parade and Fireworks

  • Parade: 10 a.m., Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike
  • Festival: Noon-8 p.m., Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Park
  • Fireworks: Dark
  • Click here for information

Waynesville: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

  • Parade: Noon
  • Celebration: Waynesville Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Road
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Eaton: Courtside 2023 Fireworks Celebration

  • Celebration: 3-11 p.m., Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Road
  • Parking: $10/car
  • Click here for more info

Greenville: Food Trucks, Fireworks & Fun!

  • Celebration: 4 p.m., Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St.
  • Fireworks: Dusk
  • Click here for Facebook post

MONDAY, JULY 3

Lebanon: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

  • Parade: 4 p.m., Downtown Lebanon
  • Light Up Lebanon: 6-10 p.m., Colonial Park West
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here or information

Middletown: Independence Day Festival

  • Festival: 4-11 p.m., Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave.
  • Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook post

Dayton: Lights in Flight Fireworks

  • Note: The street festival has been canceled for 2023
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m., Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave.
  • Click here for more info

Centerville: Americana Fireworks

  • Festival: 6-10 p.m., Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St.
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for website

Vandalia: Star-Spangled Celebration

  • Festival: 7-11 p.m., Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Springfield: Clark County Fireworks – Buck Creek Boom

  • Fireworks: 10 p.m., Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek
  • Click here for information

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Fairborn: July 4 Parade & Fireworks

  • Parade: 10 a.m., Central Avenue-Main Street
  • Festival: 4-11 p.m., Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Piqua: 4th Fest & Fireworks

  • Festival: 3-9:30 p.m., Downtown Piqua
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for website

Troy: 4th of July Concert & Fireworks

  • Parade: 9 a.m., Downtown Troy
  • Festival: 6:30-10 p.m., Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St.
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Beavercreek: 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

  • Parade: 6 p.m., Meadowbridge Drive-Dayton Xenia Road
  • Festival: 6-10:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Kettering: Go 4th! Celebration & Fireworks

  • Festival: 6-10 p.m., Delco Park, Delco Park Dr.
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Moraine: Star Spangled Boom

  • Festival: 6-10 p.m., Wax Park, 3800 Main St.
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Franklin: All American Blast Parade & Fireworks

  • Parade: 10 a.m., Lion’s Bridge to Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St
  • Festival: 6-11 p.m., Franklin Community Park.
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Englewood: Fireworks & Celebration

  • Celebration: 7-10 p.m., Centennial Park, Union Road
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Dayton: Fireworks show at Day Air Ballpark

  • Game: 7:05 p.m., Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.
  • Fireworks: Approx. 9:30-10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Lima: Star-Spangled Spectacular

  • Festival: 8-10 p.m., Faurot Park, South Cole Street
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook post

Springboro: Boro Boom!

  • Festival: 6-10 p.m., Springboro High School, 1675 S. Main St.
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for more info

Sidney: Independence Day Fireworks

  • Fireworks: 10 p.m., Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road
  • Click here for Facebook post

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Xenia: Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival

  • Festival: 5-10 p.m., Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.