MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a fireworks show for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays in the Miami Valley.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Huber Heights: Star Spangled Heights Parade and Fireworks
- Parade: 10 a.m., Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike
- Festival: Noon-8 p.m., Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Park
- Fireworks: Dark
- Click here for information
Waynesville: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
- Parade: Noon
- Celebration: Waynesville Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Road
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Eaton: Courtside 2023 Fireworks Celebration
- Celebration: 3-11 p.m., Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Road
- Parking: $10/car
- Click here for more info
Greenville: Food Trucks, Fireworks & Fun!
- Celebration: 4 p.m., Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St.
- Fireworks: Dusk
- Click here for Facebook post
MONDAY, JULY 3
Lebanon: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
- Parade: 4 p.m., Downtown Lebanon
- Light Up Lebanon: 6-10 p.m., Colonial Park West
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here or information
Middletown: Independence Day Festival
- Festival: 4-11 p.m., Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave.
- Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook post
Dayton: Lights in Flight Fireworks
- Note: The street festival has been canceled for 2023
- Fireworks: 10 p.m., Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave.
- Click here for more info
Centerville: Americana Fireworks
- Festival: 6-10 p.m., Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St.
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for website
Vandalia: Star-Spangled Celebration
- Festival: 7-11 p.m., Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Springfield: Clark County Fireworks – Buck Creek Boom
- Fireworks: 10 p.m., Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek
- Click here for information
TUESDAY, JULY 4
Fairborn: July 4 Parade & Fireworks
- Parade: 10 a.m., Central Avenue-Main Street
- Festival: 4-11 p.m., Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Piqua: 4th Fest & Fireworks
- Festival: 3-9:30 p.m., Downtown Piqua
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for website
Troy: 4th of July Concert & Fireworks
- Parade: 9 a.m., Downtown Troy
- Festival: 6:30-10 p.m., Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St.
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Beavercreek: 4th of July Parade & Fireworks
- Parade: 6 p.m., Meadowbridge Drive-Dayton Xenia Road
- Festival: 6-10:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Kettering: Go 4th! Celebration & Fireworks
- Festival: 6-10 p.m., Delco Park, Delco Park Dr.
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
Moraine: Star Spangled Boom
- Festival: 6-10 p.m., Wax Park, 3800 Main St.
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
Franklin: All American Blast Parade & Fireworks
- Parade: 10 a.m., Lion’s Bridge to Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St
- Festival: 6-11 p.m., Franklin Community Park.
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Englewood: Fireworks & Celebration
- Celebration: 7-10 p.m., Centennial Park, Union Road
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Dayton: Fireworks show at Day Air Ballpark
- Game: 7:05 p.m., Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.
- Fireworks: Approx. 9:30-10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Lima: Star-Spangled Spectacular
- Festival: 8-10 p.m., Faurot Park, South Cole Street
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook post
Springboro: Boro Boom!
- Festival: 6-10 p.m., Springboro High School, 1675 S. Main St.
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for more info
Sidney: Independence Day Fireworks
- Fireworks: 10 p.m., Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road
- Click here for Facebook post
FRIDAY, JULY 7
Xenia: Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival
- Festival: 5-10 p.m., Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia
- Fireworks: 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.