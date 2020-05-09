Four solar co-ops launch to help Ohioans go solar

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors is launching four solar co-ops in Ohio on Saturday, May 9, in Akron, Cuyahoga County, Dayton, and Youngstown.
The co-ops will help homeowners and small business owners learn about solar together and purchase solar panels and electric vehicle chargers at a group rate from a single installer.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, a group of volunteers from each co-op will select a solar company to complete the co-op’s installations.
Solar United Neighbors will host an online event to launch the four solar co-ops on Saturday, May 9, at 6:00 p.m.
