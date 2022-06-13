SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people have been rescued after they were stuck in a river in Springfield, authorities say.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, crews were on the scene attempting to rescue people from the waters of Mad River near Eagle City Road.

Four people were rescued, crews say, and no one was injured during the incident.

At this time, it is unknown how the four people rescued were stuck in the river. Police have not released the identities of those involved.

