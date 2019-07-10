Four people sought in Springfield CVS makeup heist

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for four persons of interest in connection with a makeup heist at a CVS.

The theft happened at a CVS at 2565 E. Main Street in Springfield on July 6, where nearly $2,400 worth of cosmetics were stolen.

Springfield Police say that the suspects may also be involved in similar incidents in the Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati regions.

Anyone with information on the makeup heist is asked to contact Det. Joshua Haytas at 937-324-7714.

