DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four individuals were indicted on Thursday in connection with the operation of a marijuana cultivation and distribution organization.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Billy J. Peyton, 29, of Springboro, Michael J. Hoover, 49, of Dayton, Travis L. Brunk, 35, of Dayton, and Heather L. Peyton, 30, of Dayton, have been indicted.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) received information back in September of 2017 about a large marijuana cultivation and distribution organization. Detectives launched an investigation, resulting in the TCSU and other agencies conducting search warrants simultaneously at seven locations: 1107 Linden Avenue, 730 Wilfred Avenue, 119 Volkenand Avenue, 4148 Woodcliffe Avenue, and 849 Alverno Avenue in Dayton, as well as 4219 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, and 20 Cinnamon Court in Springboro.

Over 100 pounds of processed marijuana was discovered during the searches, as was over 130 pounds of marijuana plants, 16 firearms, over $36,000 in cash, and marijuana growing equipment.

The defendants were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury as follows:

BILLY J. PEYTON:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Two counts of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >20,000 grams

One count of Possession of Hashish >200 but <400 grams

Two counts of Possession of Marihuana >20,000 but <40,000 grams

One count of Possession of Marihuana >40,000 grams

One count of Possession of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams

One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >1,000 grams

Five counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Three counts of Possession of Criminal Tools

One count of Possession of Marihuana >200 but <100 grams

One count of Possession of Drugs

MICHAEL J. HOOVER:

One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams

One count of Possession of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams

One count of Possession of a Defaced Firearm

One count of Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance

One count of Possession of Criminal Tools

TRAVIS L. BRUNK:

One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >20,000 grams with a firearm specification

One count of Possession of Marihuana >20,000 but <40,000 grams with a firearm specification

One count of Possession of Criminal Tools

HEATHER L. PEYTON:

One count of Possession of Marihuana >200 but <1,000 grams

An arrest warrant has been issued for each of the defendants. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:30 am.