Four people indicted for marijuana grow operation in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four individuals were indicted on Thursday in connection with the operation of a marijuana cultivation and distribution organization.
Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Billy J. Peyton, 29, of Springboro, Michael J. Hoover, 49, of Dayton, Travis L. Brunk, 35, of Dayton, and Heather L. Peyton, 30, of Dayton, have been indicted.
The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) received information back in September of 2017 about a large marijuana cultivation and distribution organization. Detectives launched an investigation, resulting in the TCSU and other agencies conducting search warrants simultaneously at seven locations: 1107 Linden Avenue, 730 Wilfred Avenue, 119 Volkenand Avenue, 4148 Woodcliffe Avenue, and 849 Alverno Avenue in Dayton, as well as 4219 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, and 20 Cinnamon Court in Springboro.
Over 100 pounds of processed marijuana was discovered during the searches, as was over 130 pounds of marijuana plants, 16 firearms, over $36,000 in cash, and marijuana growing equipment.
The defendants were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury as follows:
BILLY J. PEYTON:
- One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity
- Two counts of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >20,000 grams
- One count of Possession of Hashish >200 but <400 grams
- Two counts of Possession of Marihuana >20,000 but <40,000 grams
- One count of Possession of Marihuana >40,000 grams
- One count of Possession of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams
- One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >1,000 grams
- Five counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
- Three counts of Possession of Criminal Tools
- One count of Possession of Marihuana >200 but <100 grams
- One count of Possession of Drugs
MICHAEL J. HOOVER:
- One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams
- One count of Possession of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams
- One count of Possession of a Defaced Firearm
- One count of Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance
- One count of Possession of Criminal Tools
TRAVIS L. BRUNK:
- One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >20,000 grams with a firearm specification
- One count of Possession of Marihuana >20,000 but <40,000 grams with a firearm specification
- One count of Possession of Criminal Tools
HEATHER L. PEYTON:
One count of Possession of Marihuana >200 but <1,000 grams
An arrest warrant has been issued for each of the defendants. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:30 am.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Fair visitors encouraged to practice good hygiene when exposed to livestock exhibits
Environmental Health Director with Greene County Public Health, Jeff Webb, talked with 2 NEWS about tips on how to stay healthy at the fairRead More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dayton's Tech Town receives new funding from the state
The project will include the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and collaborations between the Air Force Research Laboratory and other organizations like the Ohio State University.Read More »
-
UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified
Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
62-year-old indicted for child pornography
The Kettering Police Department responded to a call about a memory card that reportedly contained pictures of child pornography. 62-year-old Jeff McDonald was identified as the owner of the memory card, and as a result the Dayton Police Department was notified and began an investigation of McDonald’s memory card and his cell phone.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Four people indicted for marijuana grow operation in Montgomery County
The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) received information back in September of 2017 about a large marijuana cultivation and distribution organization.Read More »