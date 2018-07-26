Local News

Four people indicted for marijuana grow operation in Montgomery County

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 05:34 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 05:34 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four individuals were indicted on Thursday in connection with the operation of a marijuana cultivation and distribution organization.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Billy J. Peyton, 29, of Springboro, Michael J. Hoover, 49, of Dayton, Travis L. Brunk, 35, of Dayton, and Heather L. Peyton, 30, of Dayton, have been indicted.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) received information back in September of 2017 about a large marijuana cultivation and distribution organization. Detectives launched an investigation, resulting in the TCSU and other agencies conducting search warrants simultaneously at seven locations: 1107 Linden Avenue, 730 Wilfred Avenue, 119 Volkenand Avenue, 4148 Woodcliffe Avenue, and 849 Alverno Avenue in Dayton, as well as 4219 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, and 20 Cinnamon Court in Springboro.

Over 100 pounds of processed marijuana was discovered during the searches, as was over 130 pounds of marijuana plants, 16 firearms, over $36,000 in cash, and marijuana growing equipment.

The defendants were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury as follows:

BILLY J. PEYTON: 

  • One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity 
  • Two counts of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >20,000 grams 
  • One count of Possession of Hashish >200 but <400 grams 
  • Two counts of Possession of Marihuana >20,000 but <40,000 grams 
  • One count of Possession of Marihuana >40,000 grams 
  • One count of Possession of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams 
  • One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >1,000 grams  
  • Five counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs  
  • Three counts of Possession of Criminal Tools 
  • One count of Possession of Marihuana >200 but <100 grams 
  • One count of Possession of Drugs    

MICHAEL J. HOOVER: 

  • One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams 
  • One count of Possession of Marihuana >1,000 but <5,000 grams 
  • One count of Possession of a Defaced Firearm 
  • One count of Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance 
  • One count of Possession of Criminal Tools   

TRAVIS L. BRUNK: 

  • One count of Illegal Cultivation of Marihuana >20,000 grams with a firearm specification 
  • One count of Possession of Marihuana >20,000 but <40,000 grams with a firearm  specification 
  • One count of Possession of Criminal Tools   

HEATHER L. PEYTON: 
One count of Possession of Marihuana >200 but <1,000 grams   

An arrest warrant has been issued for each of the defendants.  They are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:30 am. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local