Four kids adopted in Montgomery County on National Adoption Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four Montgomery County families grew by one Friday as they celebrated National Adoption Day at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

The hallways were decorated in theme which celebrated one of the most iconic adopted families, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Four families were excited to be growing their hearts and their homes.

“From this moment forward, he will be known as Jordan Lee Berger,” said Judge Alice McCollum with a bang of her gavel. “This adoption is final.”

Jordan’s new parents, Vicky and Lewis Berger, said on Friday they gained their second adopted son and that the day was special in more ways than one.

“Today is Jordan’s second birthday and it couldn’t be a better day,” said Lewis Berger. “In fact, when we leave here, we’re going to take him to Pigeon Forge and we’re going to have a little family vacation.”

Then cheers rang out as Kim Hunt finalized her adoption of four-year-old Charli.

“We’ve been waiting over 900 days for today,” said Hunt.

Charli’s new big sister, Alessia, was also adopted by Hunt a few years ago.

On Friday, Alessia wore a sash at her sister’s adoption that said it all: “Best Day Ever!”

“I will teach Charli her ABCs, how to play,” said Alessia.

Along with Jordan and Charli, two others, Colin and Jeremiah, saw their dreams come true at the Montgomery County Courthouse as they gained their forever families Friday.

“We’re really excited and I just look forward to the rest of our lives,” said Hunt.

November is National Adoption Month, a collective effort nationwide to raise awareness about the dire need for adoptive homes.

Many of the children waiting for adoption are part of large sibling groups.

National Adoption Day is recognized every year across the country and locally by Montgomery County Probate Court.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.