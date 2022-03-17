DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were injured after a crash in Greenville Wednesday night.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 3100 block of State Route 121 for an injury accident at around 8:43 p.m.

The initial investigation showed that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jamie Hemmelgarn, of New Madison, was traveling south on the state route. Hemmelgarn hit a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Kyle Smith, of New Madison, in the rear because she failed to maintain distance from Smith’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Smith’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.

Hemmelgarn and a juvenile in her vehicle, along with Smith and his passenger – 50-year-old Yvonne Shimangle from New Madison – were all taken to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.