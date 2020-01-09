4 injured after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were injured after a crash in Darke County Wednesday evening, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road at around 5:15 pm Wednesday. According to officials, 59-year-old David Richey, of Troy, was traveling westbound on Hogpath Road when the 2017 Black Kia Sorento he was driving struck a 2007 White Mazda, driven by 53-year-old Terry Foshee, of Union City, who was traveling northwest on S.R. 571.

Both drivers were transported to Wayne Healthcare by Arcanum Rescue, as well as tow occupants in Foshee’s car, identified as 49-year-old Connie Brumbaugh, of Union City, and 30-year-old Jena Stocker, of Greenville.

The crash remains under investigation.

