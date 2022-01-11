SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people have been brought to the hospital after a single-car crash in Sidney Monday night.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Knoop-Johnson road around 7:50 pm. Upon arrival, deputies found the car has rolled over, injuring four of the people inside.

One of the occupants had walked to a nearby home to call for help after they were unable to find a cellphone in the crash.

The Sidney Daily News reported that of the four injuries, two were taken to the hospital by Carelfight and two by ambulance. All were brought to Wilson Health.

Ambulances responded from Anna, Port Jefferson, Sidney and Spirit. Firefighters from both Port Jefferson and Sidney were on the scene.