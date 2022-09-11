HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Harrison Township sent multiple people, including an infant, to the hospital Saturday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at 3440 Salem Ave.

Police reported that a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was leaving the parking lot at the Salem Beverage & Market and turned northwest onto Salem Avenue. The Trailblazer went left of center and was struck by black/blue 2008 GMC Yukon which was traveling southeast. A pedestrian, who was standing on the sidewalk, was struck by the Trailblazer after the crash and thrown into the parking lot.

A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that impaired driving is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.