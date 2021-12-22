DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Germantown St. in Dayton Wednesday.

According to Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department, the fire began in the basement of the building and was well contained. Only one apartment was damaged, but it was occupied at the time.

Four people have been displaced from the damaged apartment, everyone made it out and no injuries were reported.

The residents are being helped by the American Red Cross, French said.

Dayton Fire Department investigated the fire and ruled it to be accidental in nature.