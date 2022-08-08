MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people are in custody after colliding with a Moraine police cruiser in Kettering Monday morning.

According to a post by the Kettering Police Department, officers from the Moraine Police Department attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop in Moraine. The vehicle drove away from the traffic stop, traveling into Kettering where it collided with a Moraine police cruiser.

The four people inside the car fled on foot but were caught after Kettering and Moraine officers set up a perimeter around the area.

No shots were fired during this incident. However, officers found a gun on one of the subjects involved.

This incident happened near Southdale Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, however, Kettering Police Department said that no students, faculty or staff were in any danger during the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.