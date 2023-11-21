DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The fountain at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton is expected to soon have a new facelift.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County announced future plans for the fountain in downtown Dayton. Initial demolition has begun to see requirements for electrical and plumbing, but the project has not officially started.

It is estimated the cost will be $500,000 for the renovation and repair of the fountain. In 2020, the fountain would not work anymore. The county reportedly didn’t do anything automatically, because of “other budgeting concerns.”

“This is a fairly extensive project, and we are happy we can fund it,” said Montgomery County

Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “We believe it will greatly enhance the Courthouse

Square.”

Proposed Courthouse Square fountain (Courtesy: Montgomery County)

The county says when the project is complete, more holiday lighting will be able to set up for the community to enjoy.

Although a projected project date has not been set, county commissioners are aiming for it to be completed by summer 2024.