Foundation in memory of Derrick Fudge planning first relief mission to Lake Charles after Laura and Sally storms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Started in August to honor the memory of Derrick Fudge, one of the nine Oregon District shooting victims, the F.U.D.G.E. Foundation is now working on its first of many community service initiatives.

Between now and October, Dion Green who is Derrick’s son, is collecting supplies and donations to deliver to the Gulf Coast. Back-to-back storms are lashing the region during hurricane season and Green says he can relate after his home was hit in the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“It’s scary. Everything is taken a way from you overnight. It’s heartbreaking when you acquire so much stuff in life then one day its gone. So I know the pain that their feeling [and] I want to show the support to them like the country showed to our community after getting ravaged by the tornadoes,” shared Green.

The F.U.D.G.E. Foundation is collaborating with Aldersgate Church in Huber Heights and the United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, La. to help residents in the area who have lost everything.

Rick Nance, lead pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church says he is from the Lake Charles region and has already been to the area once since the storms.

“The areas I had once lived in have been eviscerated. It is heartbreaking,” he said.

Right now, the groups are in need of

Water

wipes

baby food

diapers

dry cereal

canned goods

meats

and more.

All donations can be dropped off at Aldersgate Church on Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s between 12:00 and 2:30 P.M. or you may schedule at drop off time by calling the church at 937-233-8151.

Green and Nance plan to make a relief mission trip in October with all of the donations collected.

“To know Dion, to know his pain [and] his struggle but then to see how he is using the foundation in order to reach out to other people…for him to allow me to be a part of it is a tremendous blessing,” said Nance.