Foundation finds Tyler from Celina, who donated $5 to Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Ky. (WDTN) – The Newport Aquarium’s WAVE Foundation said it has found a Celina boy who donated $5 to the WAVE Foundation.

On Friday, the WAVE Foundation posted on social media that it was looking for “Tyler from Celina, Ohio” after he donated $5 and wrote a note, saying “I am donate my money to help your animals. It may not be much but I want to help.”

Tyler’s teacher recognized his signature on the letter.

“Tyler is a second grade student with a big, big heart,” the WAVE Foundation said. “He visited the Newport Aquarium over the summer and wanted to help the animals he saw the aquarium, which is how he decided to donate.”

Tyler decided to donate the WAVE Foundation’s match of $5,000 towards the African Penguin Conservation.

