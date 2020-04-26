Foster youth agencies support extension of foster care during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Miami Valley agencies that assist foster youth say the state’s decision to extend foster care during the pandemic will cut back on risks kids aging out currently face.

Independent living manager at CHOICES, Inc. Robert Bruce said the pandemic has increased uncertainty for foster kids who may not have a strong support system.

They’re disconnected from their jobs, they’re disconnected from their school, they’re disconnected from church, it’s a giant challenge,” Bruce said.

Friday, the governor announced kids who turn 18 in foster care or 21 in the state’s BRIDGES program can stay for the next three months.

“I’m announcing the state of Ohio will cover the cost of all of these people to stay in care until this pandemic ends,” DeWine said during Friday’s daily briefing.

After the announcement, Bruce and his staff got to work.

“It wasn’t 20 minutes after the governor made that decision, I was already emailing folks saying, ‘What about this young person? What about this young person? What kind of services can we get them extended? Have you heard what the governor just said?’,” Bruce said.

Depending on which program they’re a part of, aging out during the pandemic increases the risk of isolation, unemployment, homelessness, drug addiction and other issues.

These are just some of the issues that have been on the minds of staff at Daybreak youth shelter in Dayton.

“Our youth, I can tell you, are concerned about that,” Daybreak chief development officer Joan Schiml said. “We do have some youth, some clients who are approaching that time when they would need to leave our services. So that’s been a huge relief and we’re just very grateful.”

Schiml said the governor’s announcement not only impacts foster kids, it shines a light on an invisible population.

“COVID-19 has perhaps heightened the awareness of the issues that have been their all along for homeless youth and all homeless people,” Schiml said.

According to DeWine, there are more than 200 foster children in Ohio who will turn 18 in the next three months.