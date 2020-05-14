Foster families needed during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Foster care organizations say the pandemic is affecting the foster care system.

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth in Dayton, also known as SAFY, is seeing an increased need for foster families during this time. It predicts the need will rise based on the trends during the 2008 financial crisis and the opioid epidemic.

With an increase of people filing for unemployment, more children will need to be placed in homes.

“So anything systemic that usually occurs, whether it’s nationwide, statewide, or local, that really affects the foster care world,” says Phillip Hoffheimer with SAFY.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, contact SAFY to register. To slow the spread of coronavirus, training courses are now virtual. You can also donate money and supplies to support foster families.