DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Families can foster a pet during the holidays through SICSA.

The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is offering the public opportunities to foster a dog for the holiday season.

“When the kids ask, ‘can we get a dog for Christmas?’, now you can say yes!” said Jack Omer, president and CEO of SICSA.

Fostering is free, with SICSA providing necessary food, bedding, supplies and toys. The only requirement is the fosters must be 18 years or older and provide a safe, stable environment for the pet.

Compared to this time last year, an estimated 245,000 dogs and cats are in the nation’s shelter systems, according to Shelter Animals Count.

“Even if you aren’t ready to adopt, by fostering you can helps dogs get adopted. Recent research found that brief outings and temporary foster stays increased dogs’ likelihood of adoption by five and more than 14 times, respectively.” said Omer.

For more information on how to foster, click here.