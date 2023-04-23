FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WDTN) — A warehouse caught fire in Mercer County late Saturday.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire departments were called to the 900 block of Industrial Drive in Ft. Recovery for a report of a fire. Crews were called to the JR Manufacturing warehouse around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dave Kaup is the Mayor of the Village of Fort Recovery and released a statement on the village’s Facebook post. Kaup says he is very grateful for everyone working together to make sure everyone was safe during the process of extinguishing the flames.

“I want to thank all the firemen that helped at yesterday’s fire. It was really amazing to see how I believe 13 different departments work together to put out a monster blaze. Also thanks to local businesses and neighbors that supplied food and water to all the people working on the fire. It truly shows why and how we live in the greatest area in the world in my opinion!”

According to the website of the business, headrests, seat frames, mop head frames, decorative lawn art and many more items are said to be made at the facility. Even though nothing inside of the facility is considered dangerous to anyone’s health, the village asked people to take precautions to make everyone aware the fire was active.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says everyone was able to get out of the building. As of now, the fire at the manufacturer has been extinguished.