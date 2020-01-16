Fort Recovery softball coaches plead ‘not guilty’ to murder charges

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – Two Fort Recovery softball coaches accused of murdering a man in Jay County, Indiana, made their first appearance in court on Thursday.
READ MORE: Fort Recovery softball coaches charged in death of Indiana man
Esther Stephen and Shelby Hiestand pleaded not guilty in Jay County Circuit Court. They stand accused of fatally shooting Shea Briar on Sunday.
Court records indicate Stephen and Briar were in a custody dispute over a child.
The two suspects are softball coaches at Fort Recovery, and we’re told they are both on administrative leave.
They are being held without bond and are due back in court on March 30.
