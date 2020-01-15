Fort Recovery softball coaches arrested in death of Indiana man

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Recovery High School softball coaches have been arrested in connection to a killing in Jay County.

The Jay County’s Prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Esther Stephen and 18-year-old Shelby Hiestand have been arrested for murder in the death of Shea Briar.



31-year-old Esther Stephen and 18-year-old Shelby Hiestand

The prosecutor’s office did not release any details surrounding the death of Briar. It’s unknown when or where the crime happened.

The office did say Stephen and Hiestand were arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Jay County Prosecutor Wes Schemenaur expects to file formal charges on Wednesday, and then initial court appearances will be scheduled for Hiestand and Stephen.

Court records show Stephen and Briar were in a custody battle over a child. Briar intended to establish paternity for the child, petitioned for child custody, and filed to provide support, parenting time, and a name change for the child.

The Fort Recovery Local Schools in Fort Recovery, Ohio confirmed Stephen and Hiestand were softball coaches at the school. In a statement, the school said the pair have been placed on immediate administrative leave. Stephen and Hiestand are not to have any communication with students.

Stephen and Hiestand are being held at the Jay County Security Center without bond.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.