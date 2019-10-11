Former Xenia HS employee will not serve jail time in sex case

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Xenia High School employee will not serve jail time after being convicted of sexual battery.

Amy Dixon was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to the sexual battery charge in a plea agreement in June, according to Greene County court records. Dixon will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Dixon was an attendance secretary at Xenia High School and was charged with sexual battery for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

