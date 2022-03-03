(WDTN) – Vlad Faraponov spent a year at Wright State University studying international politics. He is now spending his time working in the middle of the crisis in Ukraine.

“We should not underestimate our ability to make our voices heard. I would say it’s also great responsibility,” Faraponov said.

He is on the ground keeping people informed about what is happening in Ukraine, fighting the enemy of misinformation.

“I really have a feeling of the great responsibly before my country, before my closest ones, before my ancestors I would say,” Faraponov said.

Despite the destruction he is seeing, Faraponov is staying optimistic about the country he calls home.

“There’s no doubt that we will win. By ‘we’ I mean the United States, the European Union, the international friends of Ukraine, democracy, freedom of speech, human rights,” Faraponov said.

He has the friends he made in the Miami Valley to thank for some of that strength.

“I appreciate all their efforts right now to help me, to assist me, to give me pieces of advice, to reach out to me to say ‘hi we love you, we’re all thinking about you,'” Faraponov said.