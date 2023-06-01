SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield announced the selection of the city’s new fire chief on Thursday, June 1.

Jacob King will be the new Chief of Springfield’s Fire Rescue Division when he is affirmed at the next Springfield City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

“I’m humbled and honored to join such an outstanding and dedicated group of public

servants at the Springfield Fire Rescue Division,” King said. “I’m looking forward to serving alongside them, learning more about the organization and becoming a part of the Springfield

community,” said King.

Prior to being selected as the new chief, King brings with him 27 years of fire rescue experience. Since 2009, King served as the fire chief at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He was also the fire chief too with the Bethel Township Fire Department.

The fire chief is a military veteran as well. He was deployed to Afghanistan in the US Air Force.

A total of 20 candidates applied for the position.