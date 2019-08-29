1  of  2
Breaking News
Teens shot and killed by homeowner identified Missing Adult Alert issued for Urbana man

Former WKEF/WRGT Meteorologist arrested for OVI

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jamie Simpson

Jamie Simpson (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police arrested Former WKEF/WRGT Meteorologist Jamie Simpson for OVI early Thursday morning.

Simpson appeared via video arraignment in Miamisburg Municipal Court where he pleaded not guilty to OVI, having an open container and a handicapped violation.

Police have not released the details of his arrest.

WKEF/WRGT released a statement that says:

“He was no longer employed by us at the time of this event. We will not comment any further.”

WKEF/WRGT
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS