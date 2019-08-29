Former WKEF/WRGT Meteorologist arrested for OVI

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police arrested Former WKEF/WRGT Meteorologist Jamie Simpson for OVI early Thursday morning.
Simpson appeared via video arraignment in Miamisburg Municipal Court where he pleaded not guilty to OVI, having an open container and a handicapped violation.
Police have not released the details of his arrest.
WKEF/WRGT released a statement that says:
“He was no longer employed by us at the time of this event. We will not comment any further.”WKEF/WRGT
