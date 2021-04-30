Former West Milton police officer convicted in rape of minor

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The former West Milton police officer on trial for rape has been found guilty.

A Miami County jury found Kevin Wright, 34, of West Milton guilty following a week-long trial for rape charges. Wright entered a plea of not guilty on three counts of first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 13 in February 2020 following an indictment by a grand jury. The alleged sexual assault incidents occurred from Aug. 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018; from Aug. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019; and on Dec. 8, 2019. The victim was 11 years old and known to Wright.

Wright was found guilty on all three counts.

Our news partners, Miami Valley Today, reported Wight testified on his own behalf and denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl. One of the victim’s relatives testified on behalf of the defense on Wednesday.