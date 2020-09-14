Former West Carrollton band boosters treasurer indicted on theft

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After being alerted to possible discrepancies in the Band Boosters bank account, the West Carrollton School District cooperated with police in an investigation that resulted in an indictment of former Band Booster Treasurer, Amy Wyatt-Brown.

Jenny Koesters, Band Booster President, was elected in 2017 and said there was no suspicion of wrongdoing at that time. Eventually she began to notice that Wyatt-Brown was not always forthcoming when answering questions about the organization’s finances.

According to a press release, by the Fall of 2018 Wyatt-Brown would not provide bank statements after Koesters requested them multiple times. It was around that time that the Wyatt-Brown quit attending meetings.

Koesters and other board members managed to finish the season by collecting the necessary statements themselves. Once she noticed something wasn’t right with the bank account, she notified Superintendent Dr. Andrea Townsend of the problem. Townsend advised Koesters to immediately contact the West Carrollton Police.

The West Carrollton Band Boosters are a 501c3 non-profit organization with a board of directors. Revenue and expenditures from the organization are not a part of the school district and are not audited by the school district.

“Our booster groups provide great services to our students, and we were disappointed to hear the Band Boosters experienced a financial loss that ultimately affects kids,” said Townsend.