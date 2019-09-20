DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame held their latest induction ceremony Thursday night at NCR Country Club.
Among this year’s inductees were Barbara Kerr and the late Art Brown, both who served the Miami Valley as reporters and anchors at WDTN.
“It was an extraordinary group of professionals. You have to remember, we were pioneers in broadcasting. When I began, we used film to cover stories, then we had video tape, and suddenly we could go live. The tools have changed over the years but the mission has not, and that’s fair, ethical, objective reporting about issues that matter to and from our community, nation, and the world,” Kerr said.
2 NEWS Anchor Mark Allan served as emcee for the ceremony.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Former WDTN anchors welcomed into Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame
- Sober Lounge pop-up party encourages addiction awareness
- Game of the week preview: Troy at Tippecanoe
- New security cameras seek to eliminate blind spots at Darke Co. courthouse
- Man locks chocolate in fridge to keep wife from eating it