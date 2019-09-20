Former WDTN anchors welcomed into Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame held their latest induction ceremony Thursday night at NCR Country Club.

Among this year’s inductees were Barbara Kerr and the late Art Brown, both who served the Miami Valley as reporters and anchors at WDTN.

“It was an extraordinary group of professionals. You have to remember, we were pioneers in broadcasting. When I began, we used film to cover stories, then we had video tape, and suddenly we could go live. The tools have changed over the years but the mission has not, and that’s fair, ethical, objective reporting about issues that matter to and from our community, nation, and the world,” Kerr said.

2 NEWS Anchor Mark Allan served as emcee for the ceremony.

