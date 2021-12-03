SOUTH BEND, Ind (WDTN) – It’s official. Marcus Freeman has officially been hired as the 30th head coach of Notre Dame Football.

Freeman was promoted from Defensive Coordinator to Head Coach after only one season with the program. The promotion came after Brain Kelly left South Bend for the LSU earlier in the week.

Freeman, also a former Ohio State linebacker, is considered a rising star in college coaching and in his short time with the Irish he has played a major role in assembling a recruiting class that’s ranked No. 5 in the country by 247 Sports with two weeks to go before signing day.

On the field, Freeman and Rees have helped the Irish go 11-1 in what was expected to be a rebuilding year after last season’s playoff appearance. Notre Dame is sixth in the CFP rankings.

Freeman spent four seasons at Cincinnati as defensive coordinator for Luke Fickell, helping the Bearcats become a playoff contender.