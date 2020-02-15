Former Village of DeGraff Utility Clerk indicted for misappropriating funds

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Village of DeGraff utility clerk faces charges for allegedly misusing funds in excess of $150,000.

Jennifer Dearwester was indicted on one count of theft in office, one count of aggravated theft, and three counts of tampering with records based on an investigation by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit.

“Our Special Investigations Unit is a group of law enforcement professionals dedicated to rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse in government,” Auditor Faber said. “Thanks to their hard work, Ohioans everywhere can rest assured knowing someone is looking out for their hard earned tax dollars.”

Dearwester served as the village’s Utility Clerk from September 2006 until March 2018. Between January 2014 and March 2018, she allegedly misappropriated cash utility payments from residents and tampered with information in the village utility system.

She was arraigned Friday afternoon at the Logan Court of Common Pleas.