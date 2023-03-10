DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former University of Dayton basketball star is building a sports complex in Trotwood.

Chris Wright has been planning the Flyght Academy project for nearly two years.

The United Theological Seminary sold the land to Wright to make his dream a reality. The complex will be located between Denlinger Road and the State Route 49 connector.

It will feature basketball courts but is also planned to include fields for baseball, softball, soccer and a court for volleyball. Additionally, it will offer a water park and indoor sports space.

More information about the sports complex can be found on the Flyght Academy website.