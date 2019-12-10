Former Trotwood mayor pleads not guilty to fraud charges

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Cameron pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon to four counts of mail fraud.

Cameron is one of seven people linked to fraud and corruption charges in a federal probe.

The U.S. Attorney says an alleged conspiracy took place between 2012 and 2014.

Joyce, her husband James, and business owner Steve Rauch are accused of fraudulently convincing government entities to award and pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars in demolition contracts.

Their indictments followed charges against four current and former City of Dayton employees on fraud and corruption charges.

