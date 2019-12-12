Former State Trooper Chris Ward to testify in own trial on Friday

Christopher Ward (right) with his defense attorney Steve Hobbs in Preble County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Defense attorney Steve Hobbs told 2 NEWS his client Christopher Ward, the former Ohio State Highway Patrolman charged with seven sex charges, will testify on Friday as the defense’s last witness in his own trial.

Ward has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition. He’s being tried at the Preble County Court of Common Pleas.

DAY 1: Judge takes self out of court during testimony

DAY 2: Trial begins for former State Trooper accused of sex crimes

Ward was indicted in early 2019 for sex crimes against two women while he was on duty as a trooper for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A superseding indictment followed in November after more women came forward accusing Ward of assault.

Ward’s verdict will be rendered by visiting Judge James Brogan. Brogan is a retired judge from the Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.