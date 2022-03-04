WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Springboro superintendent pleaded guilty to seven counts related to theft, ethics offenses Friday, March 4.

Daniel Schroer, 53, of Germantown, pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with records, one count of theft in office, one count of filing a false disclosure statement, and one count of representation by public employee or official, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Fornshell said the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office opened a preliminary investigation on Schroer in October 2019. The investigation was due to inconsistencies with his use of sick leave, vacation days and mileage reimbursements sent to the school district.

Schroer falsified records to be reimbursed for travel not taken for school purposes sixteen different times, according to the release. He got $1,291.66 from the district for the travel that either did not happen, or was unrelated to school.

Ohio Ethics Commission investigators found that Schroer also solicited, pressured and received personal loans from three district employees that totaled $4,500.00. The employees were being considered by Schroer for recommendations for administrative positions in the district.

The commission also said Schroer solicited and received personal loans totaling $3,500 from principals of vendors that were either currently, or considering doing business with the district. He also allegedly received $6,800.00 in cash from Dave Stuckey and Charles Anderson who are members of the district’s board of education.

According to the release, Schroer never disclosed the loans or potential conflicts of interest as he was required to do.

“This case is not about simple errors in judgment or not understanding conflicts of interest. Schroer repeatedly lied when he submitted fraudulent mileage reimbursement forms for trips that he knew he never took,” said Fornshell.

Schroer is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21 at 10:45 a.m. in Warren County Common Pleas Court.