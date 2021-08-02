Former Springboro Schools superintendent indicted for theft, ethics-related offenses

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced that former Springboro Community City Schools Superintendent Daniel J. Schroer, of Germantown, was indicted for various theft and ethics-related offenses.

Fornshell said the 52-year-old committed the offenses during his time as superintendent of the school district.

According to a release, in the fall of 2019, the independent public accounting firm for Springboro Community City Schools notified the Ohio Auditor of State of inconsistencies relating to Schroer’s use of sick leave, vacation days, and mileage reimbursements that Schroer submitted to the district.

In October 2019, the state auditor opened a preliminary investigation and determined that on 16 separate occasions, Schroer falsified school records to obtain reimbursement for travel not taken for school purposes. Investigators obtained cell phone tower data, credit card and ATM records, and other evidence that showed Schroer falsified reimbursement logs and obtained $1,291.66 from the district for travel that either did not occur at all, or did not occur for school purposes.

The auditor’s office found other financial irregularities involving Schroer that were referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission. Investigators determined that while superintendent of the district, Schroer solicited and received personal loans totaling $4,500.00 from three employees of the district who were his subordinates and who he was considering for recommendations for administrative positions with the district.

According to the release, Schroer also solicited and received personal loans totaling $3,500.00 from the principals of three vendors who, at the time of the loans, were doing and/or seeking to do business with the district. The vendors included Helping Others Prepare for Excellence (HOPE), Strategos Group, and CF Educational Solutions.

In 2017, Strategos Group received $21,000.00 from the district for consulting services. During the 2018-19 school year, HOPE received $5,300.00 from the district for consulting and counseling services. From February 2018 through June 2019, CF Educational Solutions received $34,485.00 from the District “for services rendered”, and shortly thereafter, Schroer went to work directly for CF Educational Solutions as its Senior Vice President – Leadership.

Investigators also found that Schroer solicited and received $6,800.00 in cash from Dave Stuckey and Charles Anderson, members of the district’s board of education.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Schroer for:

Five counts of tampering with records (F3)

One count of theft in office (F4)

Two counts of filing a false disclosure statement (M1)

Six counts of representation by public employee or official (M1) (i.e., soliciting or accepting a thing of value as to manifest a substantial or improper influence)

“Aside from the numerous conflicts of interest that Mr. Schroer chose not to disclose, it’s just a extraordinarily sad day when someone that is responsible for educating students in our community is accused of stealing funds intended for those same students,” Fornshell said.

Schroer is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Warren County Common Pleas Court.