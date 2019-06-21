Former Springboro PE teacher released on bond

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Springboro physical education teacher who was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition was released after posting bail Friday.

John Austin Hopkins was released from the Warren County Jail in Lebanon after paying at least 10 percent of his $500,000 bond.

Hopkins will be on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with 36 counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies, on Monday after a three-month investigation found that he allegedly had physical contact with at least 28 first grade girls.

During the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office found through video evidence that Hopkins allegedly had some sort of physical contact with 88 female first grade students at Clearcreek.

Among the actions that Hopkins is accused of are having girls sit on his lap or straddle him in a sexual nature, touching the buttocks, and placing his hand inside the shirt. According to Warren County Prosecutor Fornshell, all the incidents took place in the gymnasium at Clearcreek Elementary.

