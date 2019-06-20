Former Springboro PE teacher appears in court Thursday

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former elementary school teacher in the Springboro Community City Schools district indicted on gross sexual imposition charges appeared before a Warren County Judge Thursday.

John Austin Hopkins, 25, was indicted Monday on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition, which are all third-degree felonies.

Hopkins was a physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate at the time of the incidents.

The indictment is a result of a three-month investigation after it was initially reported that Hopkins allegedly had inappropriate contact with a female first grade student at Clearcreek Elementary.

Prosecutors say there is video evidence of Hopkins having physical contact with 88 female first grade students at the school.

Hopkins’s bond is set at $500,000, and if he does post bond, he will be placed on house arrest.

