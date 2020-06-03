Former Springboro gym teacher sentenced to 8 years in prison

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Warren County teacher was sentenced Wednesday after he was convicted of sex crimes against children.

John Austin Hopkins will spend eight years in prison after a jury found him guilty back in March of 34 counts of gross sexual imposition.

The former Springboro gym teacher was found on camera inappropriately touching several girls at Clearcreek Elementary.

Our sister station WLWT reports that Hopkins spoke in court ahead of the sentencing and denied that his actions were sexually motivated.

“I acted unprofessionally and inappropriately, but I was not acting sexually to my students. I knew there was a camera in the gym, and I wasn’t trying to hide any of my actions,” Hopkins said. “I cared for them as if they were little cousins or even siblings, meaning I wanted and still do want what’s best for them and never wished any harm on them, and if I have caused that harm, I am deeply sorry.”

Hopkins was initially put on paid administrative leave but resigned days later.