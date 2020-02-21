Former soccer coach indicted on sexual battery, other charges involving a minor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Washington Township soccer coach was indicted on sexual battery and other charges in Montgomery County.
Scotty West, a former club soccer coach in Washington Township, was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:
- Two counts of sexual battery
- Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (obscene)
- Pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish)
- Illegal use of minority nudity-oriented material or performance
West is currently being help in the Montgomery County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.