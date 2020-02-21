Breaking News
Dayton man found guilty for 2018 Huber Heights murder
Former soccer coach indicted on sexual battery, other charges involving a minor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Washington Township soccer coach was indicted on sexual battery and other charges in Montgomery County.

Scotty West, a former club soccer coach in Washington Township, was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:

  • Two counts of sexual battery
  • Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (obscene)
  • Pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish)
  • Illegal use of minority nudity-oriented material or performance

West is currently being help in the Montgomery County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

