Former Sidney school bus driver charged with endangering children

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Sidney school bus driver has been charged with 16 counts of endangering children after a police investigation into erratic driving..

The Sidney Daily Advocate reported Madge Brown, 54, was charged October 14 with 16 counts of endangering children after Sidney Police investigated a report that one of Sidney City School’s bus drivers was driving erratically.

Sidney Police Sergeant Rob Jameson told the Sidney Daily Advocate a parent filed a complaint about a bus driver with the Sidney Police Department. The complaint alleged the driver failed a drug test after transporting students to school. At the completion of the investigation and after consulting with the city of Sidney prosecutor, charges were filed by the Sidney City Prosecutor.

The Sidney Daily Advocate reported the district received complaints on the morning of September 23. Brown was sent for drug testing and the results came back September 30. Brown was no longer allowed to drive a school bus.

“The safety of our students and the safety of others on the road is paramount to Sidney City Schools, and something we take seriously,” said Sidney City Schools Superintendent Robert Humble in a letter sent to parents of students who ride this bus. “We want to be as transparent with parents as possible in all situations regarding their children.”

Brown is scheduled to appear in the Sidney Municipal Court October 26.