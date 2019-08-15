Former Sen. Brown aide announces bid to challenge Rep. Turner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local activist and former aide to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced her 2020 campaign for Ohio’s 10 Congressional District, challenging Rep. Mike Turner.

Desiree Tims announced her campaign Wednesday at the Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar in Dayton. TIms is a Dayton native and graduate of Dunbar High School. She then attended and graduated from Xavier University and Georgetown University Law.

Prior to her work with Sen. Brown, Tims was a volunteer for the 2008 Barack Obama campaign for president in Southwest Ohio. She also worked for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

In the wake of the Oregon District mass shooting, Tims said Rep. Turner has “failed the safety and security of our families over and over again.”

“Yet he still believes he deserves the privilege of representing those families in Congress,” Tims said. “Dayton deserves better. And we can elect real representation. Together, we can be the change.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.