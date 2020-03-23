Former security guard sent to prison for assaulting boys in van

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was sent to prison for a conviction of rape and sexual assault on young boys.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday Laquita L. Ross, 42, of Dayton, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted for inappropriate sex acts she performed with minors on March 19, 2019.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, the Dayton Police Department received information from Crime Stoppers that a security guard working at the Northeast Recreation Center on Princeton Park Drive had sexually assaulted children inside her van. Further investigation found that Ross, employed by Moonlight Security, had sexually assaulted a number of young boys.

On April 18, 2019, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Ross on two counts of rape and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Ross was found guilty of those charges in March 2020.

Monday, Ross was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and was designated a Tier III Sex Offender, which requires lifetime registration.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This defendant was hired as a security guard to protect the children at the rec center. Instead, she sexually assaulted several children. Thanks to the efforts of one person reporting this defendant’s actions to Crime Stoppers, the defendant was apprehended, convicted, and justice was afforded these children. Remember, “See something, say something.”