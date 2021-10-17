FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Cincinnati Reds player will be signing autographs at the Gem City Sports Card Show Sunday, October 17.

From 11 am to 1 pm, Former All-Star shortstop Leo Cardenas will be attending the card show and signing autographs for fans, a release said.

The event began at 9 am with 60 dealer tables to buy, sell and trade collectible sports cards, autographs, wax boxes, single cards, supplies and graded cards. The release said it is being held at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn at 2800 Presidential Drive.

The event will end at 3 pm.