Former Piqua trooper charged with additional felonies for alleged sexual assault

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A superseding indictment has been filed against former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Christopher Ward.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced Monday that the indictment charges Ward with seven felonies for alleged sexual assault against six victims.

READ MORE: 2 more women come forward against OSP trooper

He now faces two counts of sexual battery with sexually violent predator specifications and five counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies.

He was previously charged with five felonies.

READ MORE: More charges filed against former OSP trooper

The alleged assaults with five of the six victims are believed to have occurred during his employment. The sixth victim is a minor.

Ward, who worked for the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, could face life in prison if convicted.

His trial is set to begin on Nov. 12, 2019.

