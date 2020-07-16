Former Palmer-South students say last goodbyes to school building

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools invited former Palmer-South students and community members to take a final tour of the school before it is demolished and rebuilt.

Legendary teachers, school dances, and lifelong friendships are a few of the things alumni of the Palmer-South building say they’ll never forget. Amy Gayheart attended Palmer-South from kindergarten through sixth grade.

“I have lots of good memories like band concerts and after school programs and things we did in the gym, the presidential fitness challenge,” Gayheart said.

“When I was a kid, I lived just about two blocks away from this building. We used to come down using the playground to ride our bikes around many times,” said Pat McCoart, President of Fairborn City School Board.

The building is scheduled to be demolished this fall and a new intermediate school will take its place.

“We’ll say goodbye with a little bit of a heavy heart but we look forward to what’s coming because it’s just so exciting,” Gayheart said.

Over the next few days former students, faculty, and members of the community will gather to say their final farewell.

“We thought it would be a good idea to give the community members one last opportunity just to perhaps maybe walk through a classroom that they attended,” said Gene Lolli, Superintendent of Fairborn City Schools.

“It’s time for Fairborn kids to get up to date schools they’ve been patching and band-aiding these old buildings for many years so I just can’t wait to see our children’s eyes when they come into the new building,” McCort said.

A second tour will take place Saturday from 4-6. Everyone who plans to attend is asked to wear a mask and social distance.