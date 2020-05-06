Former OSP trooper will serve prison time for sex crimes

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months in prison after he was convicted of multiple sex crimes.
He will also be registered as a Tier III sex offender. However, because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Ohio’s prison systems, Ward will not immediately be sent to prison.
In December of 2019, a judge found Chris Ward guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.
READ MORE: Victim in Ward sex assault case hopes ruling finally brings her closure
Six women came forward, including a minor, accusing Ward of inappropriate contact both on and off-duty.
