Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Former OSP trooper will serve prison time for sex crimes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months in prison after he was convicted of multiple sex crimes.

He will also be registered as a Tier III sex offender. However, because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Ohio’s prison systems, Ward will not immediately be sent to prison.

In December of 2019, a judge found Chris Ward guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.

READ MORE: Victim in Ward sex assault case hopes ruling finally brings her closure

Six women came forward, including a minor, accusing Ward of inappropriate contact both on and off-duty.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS