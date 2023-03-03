DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper convicted of several sex crimes has been released from prison early.

Christopher Ward filed a motion for judicial release. He went to prison in Nov. 2021 and was found guilty in 2019 for sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Five women and a minor accused Ward of inappropriate touching. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison in 2021.

After weighing statements from people who knew Ward, as well as from the victims, the court granted Ward’s motion.

He will be under supervised release for the next 4 years.