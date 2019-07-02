Former Ohio state rep Clayton Luckie pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Ohio state representative Clayton Luckie has pleaded guilty in federal court to mail fraud in the Dayton officials corruption case.

Luckie is one of four former or current Dayton officials who have been involved in a widespread public corruption case in the City of Dayton.

The second count against Luckie, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was dropped in the plea agreement.

Luckie will be sentenced on Nov. 15.

