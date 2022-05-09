DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former professional basketball player and Dayton native was shot and killed in Orange County, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Adreian Payne, 31, was shot and killed on the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive.

Police identified the shooter as Lawrence Dority, 29, who has since been arrested and transported to Orange County Jail.

Payne attended Jefferson High School in Jefferson Township. He went on to attend Michigan State and play college basketball. Following high school, Payne was the No. 15 pick in the NBA by the Atlanta Hawks.